Sean Dyche believes Everton are "putting building blocks together" and are showing signs of improvement.

The Toffees boss still believes his side can move away from trouble and praised his players for their efforts in training and their open-mindedness since his arrival, but said they need take that onto the pitch "when the real action starts".

He also thanked the "terrific" Everton fans for their support home and away and said their vocal support and belief in the players will be needed until the end of the season.