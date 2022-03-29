Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Being a club before country supporter I find it hard to drum up too much enthusiasm for an England friendly or two.

I’m more worried about how many City players are involved in games and hoping all of them return after the break with no injuries, fully fit and raring to go.

Having said that, I’ve been invited to attend the England game against Ivory Coast tonight at Wembley.

Only Phil Foden, from the City camp, started the game against Switzerland and I’m hoping to see more City players on show after Gareth Southgate said he was going to be making changes.

It was disappointing to see John Stones pull out of the Switzerland game through injury. Let’s hope, following this next round of International matches, there are no more injuries to worry about and we can get on with the important task of fighting on three fronts.