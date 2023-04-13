Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Here are the main headlines:

There are no new injury concerns following last weekend's win over Chelsea.

Saturday's opponents Brentford are a "very good team" with "good players, a good coach and good ideas".

On striker Raul Jimenez and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who were not part of the matchday squad against Chelsea, Lopetegui said they are "trying to fight and recover" their places.

On Wolves' position in the table and the Premier League relegation battle: "We are in the middle of the work. We haven't done anything yet, we have to put the focus only in the next match - 100% on the next match, no more and no less."

