Lopetegui on Jimenez, Ait-Nouri and Brentford

Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Here are the main headlines:

  • There are no new injury concerns following last weekend's win over Chelsea.

  • Saturday's opponents Brentford are a "very good team" with "good players, a good coach and good ideas".

  • On striker Raul Jimenez and left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who were not part of the matchday squad against Chelsea, Lopetegui said they are "trying to fight and recover" their places.

  • On Wolves' position in the table and the Premier League relegation battle: "We are in the middle of the work. We haven't done anything yet, we have to put the focus only in the next match - 100% on the next match, no more and no less."

