Ex-Chelsea full-back Mario Melchiot is hoping for "a beautiful evening" when the Blues host European champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's side trail 2-0 from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final but, despite being huge underdogs, Melchiot told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast he believes there is still hope of turning the tie around.

"I really hope it's going to be a beautiful evening," he said. "When people don't believe in you, that's a carrot to go ahead and do it anyway.

"Sure, they are 2-0 down, but never give up on anything facing you. When they go the Bridge, there is no pressure on them.

"The chances are very small and don't expect anything but perhaps they can make it a show.

"And, if they got a very early goal at Stamford Bridge, then lots of interesting things can happen."