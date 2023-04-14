German football expert Raphael Honigstein feels in-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham is "not the perfect fit for Manchester City" but would back Pep Guardiola to adapt to his skillset.

With Liverpool pulling out of the running to sign the 19-year-old in the summer, the Euro Leagues podcast team have been discussing where he might end up.

City are firmly in the running for his signature with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain also suggested by the panel.

"Stylistically, he is not the perfect fit for City," said Honigstein. "He likes to run with the ball, is a box-to-box midfielder and therefore is not your archetypal Pep player.

"City are slower in approach with more passing and intricate movement. However, you can see how Kevin de Bruyne has adapted his game under him.

"Guardiola can also change, as you have seen this season where he is now playing with a centre forward who does not like to have a lot of touches."

Honigstein also said that a Bellingham move to City is only as likely as the teenager staying in Dortmund for another season.

"I think that might be the outcome," he said. "If there's a mismatch between Jude and his people's ideas and his valuation in the market, then it might make it difficult to move.

"If that happened, Dortmund would not want him to stay without extending his contract - it would make thier forward planning very difficult."

More on Bellingham from 13'30 on BBC Sounds