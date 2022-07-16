Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw were in a packed Federation Square this afternoon for the launch of Manchester United's new kit.

The quartet were in pretty good form, including when they were asked what their favourite away ground was.

Four of them went for a combination of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes was the odd man out, stating: "I know this is a big one for the fans and I have scored loads of goals against them. So Leeds."

What do you think of United's new kit? Tell us here