Southampton's Olaigbe in Dingwall loan

Belgium youth winger Kazeem Olaigbe has joined Ross County on loan from Southampton, with manager Malky Mackay describing the 19-year-old as "a really exciting young talent".

Olaigbe, who will spend the season with the Scottish Premiership club, was part of his country's squad for this year's European Under-19 Championship finals.

"His performances in Premier League 2 saw him nominated for the league's player of the season," Mackay told his club website.

Olaigbe, who scored 12 times in 24 games for Southampton's second string last season, was with Anderlecht before joining the Premier League club's academy in 2019 at 16 years old.