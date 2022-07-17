Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has been explaining what it has been like in the first few weeks of pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It should probably come as no surprise the Dutchman has high expectations.

"He is very demanding," said Dalot. "He wants very high pressing, very proactive football, with a lot of intensity.

"It is very clear, every time he speaks, what he wants from us. He is very strict in the way he sees football and we want to adapt.

“It will take time, but we are trying our best to do it quickly because we want to be ready for the start of the season."