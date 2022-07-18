What can United expect from the 'Butcher of Amsterdam'?

Manchester United have agreed to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, nicknamed the 'Butcher of Amsterdam'. So what can they expect?

Martinez's stats compare well with his new team-mates', although that should be qualified by the fact he played in the Dutch Eredivisie, the league ranked seventh by Uefa.

He spent the whole of last season at centre-back but his first two campaigns at Ajax, following a 2019 move from Argentine club Defensa y Justicia, saw him feature in both full-back roles and as a defensive midfielder.

Martinez ranked higher than United's other defenders per 90 minutes in the league for passes, forward passes, aerial duels won, interceptions and possession won last season. He also won more tackles and completed many more dribbles than United's centre-backs.

Despite being seven inches shorter than Harry Maguire - and playing six league games fewer because of injury - Martinez still managed to win 80 aerial duels to Maguire's 75.

Dutch football expert James Rowe said: "What stood out immediately was his composure on the ball, being self-assured at the centre of defence and his wide range of passing."

