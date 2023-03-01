Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Disappointed."

With one word, Javi Gracia encapsulated not only his feelings on the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Fulham, but also those of a fanbase hoping to take over Trafalgar Square in the way Newcastle United's Toon Army did before their trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

There will be no white, blue and gold adorning Nelson's Column and its lions. No Peacocks among pigeons.

After his Watford side finished runners-up to the might of Manchester City in 2019, the competition had left an indelible and emotive mark on Gracia, who revealed to us he “would like to live it again”.

But United passed up the chance to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years and consequently it is now a full half-century since they featured in the domestic game's showpiece finale.

It could have been so different. Before Joao Palhinha's superb, curling opener and Manor Solomon's equally sumptuous finish, Leeds should have been ahead.

Harry Wilson's cartwheel to the turf was bemusingly categorised by the referee as a foul by the impressive Weston McKennie, with Georginio Rutter in disbelief after his close-range finish was ruled out.

"Very, very soft," Gracia correctly said of the decision, but it was a description equally applicable to the Whites' finishing.

Rutter also hit a post and can count himself unfortunate not to be off the mark, but that cannot be said of his team-mates, who were profligate in front of goal at Craven Cottage.

United have four more trips to London this season, but none of them - starting at Chelsea on Saturday - will be anything other than part of a struggle for survival rather than a memory akin to Billy Bremner lifting the FA Cup in 1972, the trophy's centenary year.