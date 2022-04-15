Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's academy makes the club "very special" as he prepares to face another Blues alumnus in Marc Guehi in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

Guehi began life with the Chelsea under-8's and moved through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before making a permanent switch to Crystal Palace last summer.

Impressive performances at Selhurst Park earned Guehi an international call-up in March, but Tuchel has no regrets about allowing the centre-back to leave.

"It was the right thing to do at the time given the circumstances," the Chelsea boss said.

"He's had fantastic development and it's impossible to say he'd have been better, worse or stayed the same if we'd kept him.

"There are so many Chelsea players out there in every league and it's always nice to play against them and see them develop."

Tuchel confirmed his commitment to fielding young players, having blooded the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr this season.

"We will always use as many academy players as possible as it's what makes this club very special," he said.

"You need the mix of academy boys and world-class players with big personalities who come in from outside the club.

"They bring the best of their cultures and it helps the academy players to accept the mix and the challenge."