Hibs manager Shaun Maloney welcomes back goalkeeper Matt Macey following his recent muscle problem for the trip across the city to Tynecastle.

But striker Christian Doidge has joined the injury list and is out.

Sylvester Jasper is the other change for Hibs, the Bulgarian forward replaced in the starting XI by midfielder Drey Wright.

Heart of Midlothian: Gordon, Sibbick, Kingsley, Halkett, Atkinson, Halliday, Cochrane, Haring, McKay, Boyce, Simms

Substitutes: Stewart, McEneff, Woodburn, Mackay-Steven, Moore, Ginnelly, Kirk

Hibernian: Macey, Bushiri, Hanlon, Doig, Clarke, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Wright, Mueller, Melkerson

Substitutes: Dabrowski, Allan, Campbell, Delferriere, Hauge, Henderson, Jasper, Scott, Stevenson