Aston Villa v Leicester: Team news

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne is fit after a shoulder issue.

New signing Jhon Duran has not played since October but could be involved.

Leicester City will assess the fitness of Jamie Vardy and deadline-day signing Harry Souttar, who have been nursing respective glute and hip problems.

Victor Kristiansen and Tete could make their Premier League debuts but Wilfred Ndidi misses out for personal reasons.

