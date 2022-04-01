Dean Smith says he still believes in Norwich's self-funding model, despite the club's predicament at the bottom of the table.

The Canaries are favourites to suffer a second relegation in three seasons, but Smith does not pinpoint the club's finances as a main reason.

‘I don’t think any model is going to enable you to win games in the Premier League [on its own]," he said. "The model is the model.

"Is it capable of securing survival? Absolutely. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think that.

"We have a good squad but have suffered with bad injuries at bad times this season."

Smith also highlighted Norwich's successes in the Championship as evidence the club is getting some things right.

"This model won the Championship at a canter in the last two attempts," he said.

"Yes, the more money you have, the less likely you are to finish in the bottom three - but that's the case in every league."