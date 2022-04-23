Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to Match of the Day: "A little bit frustrated because in every game you want to try to win. But at the end of the game I think the draw was fair. They are strong physically and crated many problems in set pieces.

"I think in the end, a draw, in our mind we wanted three points. Today we didn't deserve three points. Now we have to try to prepare the last five games in the best possible way and stay in this race.

"We have to be very proud because of the difficulties this club has faced this season. To now fight for a target like Champions League in England we have to be proud."

On being prevented from scoring for two games in a row: "I think now the opponent when they face us they pay great attention. This is the difference. When you climb the mountain and start going up, the difficulty becomes more and more.

On Christian Eriksen's display for Brentford: "I have seen Christian in fantastic form. We are talking about a really good player, great quality. He uses two feet in the same way and is very dangerous in free-kick and corners. I am pleased to see him, especially after what happened. Brentford gave him a possibility to play again and for this reason Brentford deserve to enjoy this type of game with him."