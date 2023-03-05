St Mirren 1-5 Celtic: Manager reaction

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We had to keep our composure. We always know in these kind of games, whether it's 10 or 11 men, we'll overrun the opposition. Again, a really good impact from the guys coming on, I thought they were outstanding.

"It would've been very easy say at 3-1, for us to just cruise through the rest of the game but it's not who we are. We're going right to the final whistle. It doesn't matter what the opposition are doing and what the context of the game is."

VAR awarded St Mirren a penalty from which they scored the opener and after Charles Dunne was sent off for the hosts, VAR deemed that the defender's foul on Kyogo Furuhashi had taken place outside the box. Celtic scored their fifth through Oh Hyeon-Gyu's penalty, which was awarded after Alex Gogic's shirt pull on the striker was reviewed.

And Postecoglou commented: "VAR doesn't miss anything by the looks of it, especially with us."