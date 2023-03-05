St Mirren 1-5 Celtic: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

St Mirren did well to make it to half-time ahead, but the sheer amount of possession Celtic had after the break and the impact of Liel Abada turned the match into a routine Celtic win.

Viaplay Cup winners Celtic have won 11 of their 12 matches so far in 2023 and an early title win seems more and more likely.

Last week against Rangers in the cup final, Celtic's starters had the biggest impact. This week, it was the substitutes. Finding ways to win comes in many forms.