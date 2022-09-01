We asked you where Aston Villa still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nacho: Forget this window and focus on our squad. Players like John McGinn, Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins have regressed since Dean Smith's sacking. Our players' price-tags have dropped. Without European football, we can't sign who we want and need. Come the January transfer window, we will either be a high-flying squad or have a new manager so that we're more attractive when shopping from a World Cup window.

Damo: It all started so well. Getting Boubacar Kamara on a free back in May solved a long-standing problem but Diego Carlos' injury was so unfortunate. Our other buys are back-up options so we've not improved a whole lot and now it just seems like Steven Gerrard is dead set on alienating a good chunk of the squad (or loaning them all to Turkey) with no sign of reinforcements.

Chris: I would like to see Villa bring in some defensive reinforcements. With Carlos out for most of the season, the team is really short on consistent quality at the back. If Villa can address this and implement an effective game plan to prevent conceding goals, then I believe points will come as a result.

Dave: Despite a promising start to the transfer window, Villa haven't really looked that sharp or made any great moves since pre-season. It's now looking like owners NSWE won't back a struggling Gerrard since he'll be gone by the World Cup. It's frustrating that they say they want to finish in the top four while we're spinning the wheels compared to others in the league.

Chris: We need a centre-back and a midfielder who is comfortable in possession and can pick a pass. We also need some pace and directness up front. Most importantly, we need a manager who can set up a team properly.

Russell: Even though we have brought in some quality signings, it still hasn't worked. Losing Carlos so early has been a huge blow. Ideally, if we can bring in Craig Dawson and a midfielder/goalscorer before the deadline, we can hopefully start getting the results as currently I fear for Gerrard's job.