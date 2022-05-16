Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s headlong rush towards footballing immortality continues to gather pace.

It’s two down and two to go as far the trophy count is concerned and the quadruple appears to be more likely now than it’s ever been. Even if overhauling Manchester City in the chase for the Premier League title remains a tall order, Jurgen Klopp’s team can only control what they do.

It’s the fact that 'what they do' is so special, that makes their season so far, so utterly remarkable.

Liverpool and Chelsea produced another absorbing and entertaining contest in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley. Both teams created good chances but failed to convert their opportunities. It’s puzzling in the extreme that, once again, another two hours of high octane and purposeful football still failed to separate these two sides.

Liverpool were the better team and deserved their success, but Chelsea weren’t far behind and must be respected for the role they played in such an excellent contest.

Kostas Tsimikas accepted the heroic mantle with a confidently despatched spot-kick after 120 goalless minutes.

There’s a wonderful symbolism to the fact that it was the young Greek defender who scored the winning penalty. As with Caoimhin Kelleher, the Carabao cup hero back in February, it’s another significant indicator of the strength and depth of this Liverpool squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s legendary status has long been assured and once again his team have come up with the goods when it really counts.

Jordan Henderson becomes the first Liverpool captain to lift six different trophies and Trent Alexander-Arnold has acquired the full set of individual club honours. Only Ronaldinho has done it at an earlier age.

Manchester City remain the red-hot favourites to win the title and Real Madrid have form when it comes to winning the Champions League, but both teams need to be wary. The 'mentality monsters' are on the march again.