Southampton v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Kyle Walker-Peters and Ivan ToneyGetty Images

  • Southampton have won two of their past three league games against Brentford, as many as they had in their previous 13 against them.

  • Following their 3-0 win against them in May, Brentford are looking to secure back-to-back league wins against Southampton for the first time since March 1959.

  • The home side won both Premier League meetings between Southampton and Brentford last season.

  • Brentford have scored 15 goals in their six Premier League games this season, with only Manchester City netting more (20).