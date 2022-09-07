Southampton v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Southampton have won two of their past three league games against Brentford, as many as they had in their previous 13 against them.
Following their 3-0 win against them in May, Brentford are looking to secure back-to-back league wins against Southampton for the first time since March 1959.
The home side won both Premier League meetings between Southampton and Brentford last season.
Brentford have scored 15 goals in their six Premier League games this season, with only Manchester City netting more (20).