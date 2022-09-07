Ajax won all six of their Champions League group matches last term, having been knocked out at this stage in the two campaigns prior to that. They netted 20 goals in their six group games last season, their most in the competition’s history.

Rangers have won their last two away games against Dutch sides in all competitions, including a 1-0 win at PSV to qualify for the Champions League this season. They had won just two of their previous nine away games in the Netherlands before this (D2 L5).