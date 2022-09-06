Klopp on Thiago return, Athur progress and 'playing better'
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Champions League Group A opener against Napoli on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp said Thiago returned to training on Monday and is "ready" to feature - but "for how long we will see". He added that Jordan Henderson wouldn't be available again until after the international break.
Arthur Melo is "doing well" in training and is fit enough enough to play some part, but couldn't last a full 90 minutes at this stage.
Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho weren't fit enough to travel, although the latter could be back to face Wolves on Saturday if he recovers from a dead leg.
On Liverpool's poor recent record in Napoli, Klopp said it would be "very helpful" if they were able to "play better" than in previous games.
He described Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti as a "real great of the game" and that you "can always see his stamp on a team".
When asked whether he thought the city of Naples was "dangerous" after Liverpool issued advice to stay safe during their visit, Klopp described the question as "embarrassing" and said "I'm not here to create headlines".