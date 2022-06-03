Mason Mount is thrilled his focus on improving his creativity paid off as he became one of a select few Chelsea players to achieve an assist and goals double in a season.

No one scored or assisted more in the league this term for the Blues, his tallies in the two categories making him part of a group of five players to have got to double figures in both during a Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old was named Player of the Season for the second year running after the Blues completed a hectic campaign.

His goal creation has seen the sharpest increase since he came into the team, rising from five in all competitions in 2019-20 to 16 this term.

"It’s a massive focus of mine when I set goals at the beginning of a season," the England midfielder told Chelsea's website about his numbers targets.

"I’ve always looked to do that and to get double figures in both is obviously very difficult. It’s not an easy thing to do so I’m pleased.

"I focus in on where I can improve, which is the assists side, because I’ve naturally got goals in me.

"If I can get forward and arrive later into the box, as a midfielder I feel like I can score goals, if I’m working in training on the techniques as well.

"Assists can be a bit harder at times. It helps when you take set-pieces because it’s a big part of the game."