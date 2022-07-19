Liverpool have extended the contract of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

The Dane initially joined on a six-month probation period in 2018, but will now continue his role for a fifth season.

Gronnemark previously said he has "the weirdest job in football", but he is a man in demand.

Aside from his work with Liverpool, Gronnemark also coaches at Danish top-flight clubs FC Midtjylland and AC Horsens, and in the German Bundesliga.

