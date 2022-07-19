Djed Spence is the latest player to put pen to paper and join Tottenham in what has been a busy transfer window for the club.

Spence is Antonio Conte's sixth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Fraser Forster, defender Clement Lenglet, midfielder Yves Bissouma and forwards Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

How would you rate the club's business so far? Are there still areas that need strengthening? What should the aim be for the upcoming season and what can be achieved?

