C﻿hanges in the staff at Anfield formed much of the debate on this week's The Red Kop podcast.

T﻿he panel discussed why sporting director Julian Ward has announced he will leave at the end of the season, a year after Michael Edwards - the man he replaced - did so. If that wasn't change enough, director of research Ian Graham has also announced he will leave.

Presenter Paul Salt said: "The big talking point is the comings and goings, but it’s mainly goings. The sporting director and director of research have resigned. It’s all a bit unsettling.

"I've been debating in my head what could be the possible reason. There will obviously be speculation there has been some kind of fall out.

"I’d like to think it was because Julian Ward never really wanted the job in the first place. All the noise when Michael Edwards left was that Ward had been primed as successor, that there'd been a handover period. But Ward always seemed a quite a reluctant successor. Maybe he’s thought it’s not the job for me."

S﻿alt's fellow presenter Giulia Bould added: "It’s a transitional period for Liverpool this. I thought more on the pitch naively rather than behind the scenes as well.

"You do feel a lot of this has come from the fact Fenway Sports Group have been so public about wanting investment or a buyer for the club. I think that has definitely wobbled everything.

"The fact FSG are usually so quiet and say so little, you just wonder if behind the scenes there are a lot of people a bit concerned and want to get out now before the waters get too choppy."

M﻿att Addison from Liverpool.com added: "The Ward one is a bit of a strange one, only six months into the job. That’s the one that concerns me a bit more. He’s decided he needs a break seemingly. That’s the bigger one for me. They have groomed him to be Edwards' deputy to take over the job. To have lasted six months and decide he has had enough of it already is a bit strange."