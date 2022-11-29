Manchester United have been quoted a price of £100m if they want to sign Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, in the January transfer window. (Record via Daily Mail, external)

Manchester United are also interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 23, who has a £52m release clause. (Express, external)

M﻿eanwhile the Old Trafford club are open to recalling on-loan players in the January transfer window, including English right-back Ethan Laird, 21, at QPR, 19-year-old Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Birmingham City and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 20, from Sunderland. (Manchester Evening News), external

