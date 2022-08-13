Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: What Potter said

Brighton manager Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The performance was fantastic. Although we should have won we're incredibly proud. We were playing against a top team.

"Credit to the goalkeeper. We just missed that last little bit. We knew how tough it was going to be against Newcastle, with the way they set up and how good they are on the counter-attack."

On whether Neal Maupay is set to leave the club: "Not necessarily. We'll see what's happening, then make a calm decision."