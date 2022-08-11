As you may well have seen, the Premier League is turning 30.

So as it's a time for nostalgia we asked you to send in your best football memorabilia.

Arsenal fan Mo sent us: "This is a collection of ticket stubs that didn’t get perished or lost over the years. It’s from Arsenal’s invincible run - none of us knew at the time, but we were watching one of the greatest Arsenal teams in history, creating history!

"I left London in early 2007 (having been born and raised there) and often think about Highbury. I miss that ground."

Many will echo your sentiments, Mo. And thanks for the submission.

To send us more memorabilia, click here