FA Cup third-round draw details
The draw for the FA Cup third round takes place at Anfield this evening between 7pm and 7.30pm.
It will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and marks the entry of Premier League and Championship clubs to the famous competition.
Top-flight numbers to watch out for:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
12. Chelsea
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
27. Newcastle United
29. Nottingham Forest
35. Southampton
39. Tottenham Hotspur
42. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers