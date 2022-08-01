Jurgen Klopp likes what he has seen from his players in pre-season despite Sunday's 3-0 loss to Strasbourg.

Less than 24 hours after beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield, a youthful Liverpool side were beaten at Anfield after three first-half goals from the Ligue 1 side.

"The boys look good and so I'm happy with where we are," he said.

"A little bit lesser injuries would be nice – we were a bit unlucky very early, before we really started training, to be honest, and that doesn't help.

"But the boys will come back sooner rather than later and then we have a fuller squad. But in the moment, the boys who are available look really good and sharp."

One player in particular who impressed Klopp was Harvey Elliott.

He said: "We are not surprised about that, we know Harvey now for a long time and he improves every day and that's really important.

"But what you could see today, he could do that after 88 minutes and you saw yesterday a very intense game where we were all struggling, and Harvey didn't look like he struggled at all today physically".