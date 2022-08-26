Ten Hag on Martial, Casemiro and United players learning lessons

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been facing the media before Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Southampton.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Anthony Martial will miss the game at St Mary's with an Achilles injury.

  • Casemiro is available having trained with his team-mates this week following his move from Real Madrid.

  • Ten Hag said Liverpool were playing "best in the world" last season, so to beat them gives the players a lot of confidence.

  • The Dutchman said the performance against Southampton, and if they are running and fighting, will show if they learned a lesson from the Brentford defeat.

  • United still need to bring players in, but Ten Hag isn't sure if it will happen this transfer window as the bar has to be high.

  • He doesn't think the likes of Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe will be leaving this week.

