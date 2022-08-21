West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Analysis
- Published
Mantej Mann, BBC Sport
Brighton continue to impress at the start of this season as they pick up a seventh point from a possible nine.
Graham Potter has produced a well-oiled side who remain compact until they win the ball and set off at a canter.
West Ham were comfortable in possession until Brighton won it and hit them on the counter-attack, leading to Danny Welbeck being brought down by Thilo Kehrer for the penalty.
The second was also a slick move as Pervis Estupinan came off the bench to fizz a pass into Pascal Gross, who turned it around the corner for Leandro Trossard to finish.
Two goals from two shots on target is impressive and gives the Seagulls a platform to launch a bid for European football.