De Zerbi on Ferguson, reuniting with former players and Chelsea

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • De Zerbi offered an update on the fitness of striker Evan Ferguson: "I've not decided yet about Evan. I'd like him to be able to play at his best. On Sunday [against Bournemouth], he wasn't in his best physical condition, but he wanted to play."

  • He added that he will play his strongest team available for the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge.

  • De Zerbi said he is "always happy" to meet his former players as he prepares to face ex-Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez and loanee Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge. He added: "I will hug them with pleasure."

  • On improving on Sunday's win over Bournemouth: "We have to think of ourselves and organise the first XI to play better than the last game and to have clearer our idea - because in the first half it wasn't very clear."

  • On Wednesday's opponents Chelsea: "It's not my team and I can't say anything. They deserve more points, watching their games. We have big respect for [manager Mauricio] Pochettino and Chelsea. They have a great squad. It will be a very tough game for us."

