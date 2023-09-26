Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

De Zerbi offered an update on the fitness of striker Evan Ferguson: "I've not decided yet about Evan. I'd like him to be able to play at his best. On Sunday [against Bournemouth], he wasn't in his best physical condition, but he wanted to play."

He added that he will play his strongest team available for the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi said he is "always happy" to meet his former players as he prepares to face ex-Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez and loanee Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge. He added: "I will hug them with pleasure."

On improving on Sunday's win over Bournemouth: "We have to think of ourselves and organise the first XI to play better than the last game and to have clearer our idea - because in the first half it wasn't very clear."

On Wednesday's opponents Chelsea: "It's not my team and I can't say anything. They deserve more points, watching their games. We have big respect for [manager Mauricio] Pochettino and Chelsea. They have a great squad. It will be a very tough game for us."

