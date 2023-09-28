Newcastle v Burnley: Pick of the stats

Burnley are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976.

Newcastle won 8-0 against Sheffield United in their last Premier League game, their biggest ever away league win. They had eight different scorers in the match, a new record by a team in a single Premier League match.

For a fifth time in their nine Premier League seasons, Burnley have failed to win any of their opening five matches.

Burnley set a new personal Premier League record for most completed passes in a match in their defeat to Manchester United (572), with their accuracy in that game 88.4%, their second-best ever.