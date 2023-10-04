Gordon red overturned as Saints win appeal

St Johnstone have succeeded in their appeal against Liam Gordon's red card during last weekend's draw with Livingston.

The defender was sent off - following a VAR check - in the 83rd minute of the 1-1 draw for a challenge on Joel Nouble.

However, a claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld by a Scottish FA judicial panel and the decision has been downgraded to a yellow card with Gordon's two-game ban wiped.

The defender is now free to face Aberdeen on Sunday as Saints seek their first win of the season.