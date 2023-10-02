Arsenal's news conference for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Lens has been cancelled after bad weather grounded the Gunners' flight to France.

Mikel Arteta's squad trained at London Colney at 11:30 BST on Monday, before travelling to face the Ligue 1 side.

The Arsenal manager and centre-back William Saliba had been due to speak to the media at 18:00 BST, but the chartered flight from Luton Airport had not even taken off an hour later than that.