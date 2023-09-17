Your views on Celtic win

We asked for your views on Celtic's win against Dundee

John: Sluggish first half but totally dominated the game, well deserved win.

Michael: Just another brilliant game.

Anon: We were poor first half but took a grip of the game second half. Better faster flowing football won the game.

Denis: A good win against another team that doesn’t want to play football. I get the thought, but when you still get beat you’ve just had a wasted trip. We will be as ready as we can be for the CL games. Not under any illusion as to the task. Better to be in it than not at all.

Peter: 3-0 win. 3 points. New players given game time. Chance to develop game plan. What else could a Celtic supporter ask for? Very happy.

James: Done great to get three points on Saturday but a totally different game for us away in Champions League so need to be tight in defence and try keep the ball in midfield then let strikers do their thing and score.