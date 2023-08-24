Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat would be an ideal addition to Manchester United's midfield before the end of the transfer window, says ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Amrabat has been linked with a move to Old Trafford from Italian club Fiorentina for several weeks.

Ogden told the BBC's Football Daily podcast: "Erik ten Hag has wanted him for a while, I think he realises he's a bit light in midfield. They haven't quite solved that problem of getting the ball and keeping hold of it in midfield. Casemiro's the main guy there but he's ageing and last season he had a few issues with yellow cards and suspensions.

"Amrabat enables United to keep possession, win possession, find a pass - he ticks a lot of boxes in midfield. I think he's what they need. The issue right now is they have to get more players out."

Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly added: "We saw in the World Cup that he's so energetic and combative, and when he gets on the ball he can start things up. He'd be a great addition to the midfield.

"There's going to be competition to get him, if there is a chance of getting him out of Fiorentina there will be more than one or two suitors."

