'I will always be a City fan' - Laporte

Aymeric Laporte said he is "proud" to have represented Manchester City and will always be a fan of the club after his exit.

The 29-year-old made 180 appearances for City but leaves the club after completing a permanent move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

After his departure, Laporte said: "I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons.

"When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.

"I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.

"I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again."