A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter was appointed six days ago, and following a week which he called a "whirlwind" got his first taste of Champions League football, having never seen the competition before in the flesh.

There have been questions about his credentials, having managed for only three years in the Premier League with Brighton. And although it was a positive display from his side, he will now realise he has to quickly turn things around in Europe after Chelsea's poor start to the season.

The 47-year-old, who watched in a black suit as Stamford Bridge observed impeccably a minute's silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, quickly established his own stamp on the team by dropping Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ben Chilwell from the side that lost at Dinamo Zagreb last week.

That saw Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella make up a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta, but the biggest surprise was seeing Sterling at left wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

Sterling showed why he was positioned so far up the pitch by scoring the opener and at that stage Chelsea began to control the game and looked like they would add to their lead.

However, the desire to play in RB Salzburg's half backfired when both Sterling and Cucurella were dispossessed near the halfway line, leading to the equaliser.

There were plenty of chances for Chelsea to take the lead again as Potter made five substitutes in search of a goal.

But the Austrian champions held on and it's Serie A giants AC Milan up at Stamford Bridge next week.