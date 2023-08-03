Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

There'll be many things that Pep Guardiola learned from his side on the pitch during their pre-season tour of Asia.

But off the pitch it wasn't a bad tour for Manchester City either.

For starters, the tour was estimated to have pocketed the Blues £16m.

As City continue to grow worldwide, undoubtedly helped by their Champions League win, the club capitalised on fanaticism of their own brand with some of the biggest names in Asia.

On the Korean leg of their tour they partnered up Erling Haaland with Jisoo, external from K-pop band Blackpink.

The Japan leg of the tour ran out of merchandise - which were matched to their highest-selling matchdays in the 2022-23 season.

There was another sell-out in Korea - tickets for the game with Atletico Madrid sold out in just 30 minutes.