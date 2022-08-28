Forest 0-2 Tottenham: What Conte said

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to BBC Sport: “It was really intense. There was a lot of noise around the pitch, for sure I understand for the players, the opposition, to play here is not easy, with the crowd against you. We suffered in the right way. In the end we did well.

“You have to be ready to be compact and to suffer. Forest are a good team, it’s not easy to come here and get three points.

“I think we have to be good with the ball. With the ball we’re trying to work and to improve. To dominate in this game is not easy. We suffered to get the three points. Now to rest and recover our energy.

“Our start [to the season] was good. It’s important in the Premier League to try to get three points in every game. We have to continue in this way, it’s not easy, another clean sheet and we scored two goals.

“Many players are improving in many aspects. We have to trust in ourselves. In the Premier League there are top teams who want to try to fight.

“It’s always a sporting war. After a game there’s a winner and a loser. Every game has to be a sporting war for us.”