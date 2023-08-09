BBC Radio London's Phil Parry has been predicting what other teams can expect from Arsenal this season on The Far Post podcast: "I think we should be expecting a greater belief, a greater feeling that they can actually push on and challenge. They've certainly backed Mikel Arteta and their ambition in the summer - let's face it - with the amount of money that's been spent, and they're still talking about potentially spending a little bit more money.

"I know they've got the Champions League now that they're going to have to focus on as well. But, when it comes to the Premier League, you don't go and spend £105m on one player, and then spend some on other players as well, and not expect to at least replicate the previous season."

Former Charlton defender and BBC Radio London co-commentator Steve Brown added: "I think there will be an air of optimism around the stadium itself when the fans get back in the ground. In terms of what they did last year, there's a great platform there to be confident in their ability moving forward. I guess it's just about Mikel Arteta and the start they have.

"If you have a poor start, the confidence can get dented and then you're playing catch up. But if they have a really fast start, the belief kicks in really quickly and you get a buzz in the dressing room, and the new lads settle in really well. So they've got a really crucial period coming up.

"I do expect them to be up there challenging Man City again. If they don't with the amount of money they've spent - and I think it's gone under the radar how much they have spent as it's a small fortune - I think they're going to come under a lot of pressure."

Listen to the full podcast here