The Guardian's Jamie Jackson tells the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that West Ham's mooted interest in Jesse Lingard has the potential to be successful: "I like the fact he still wants to play in the Premier League rather than with Inter Miami where has been training. That he's not basically accepting he cannot play in this league anymore.

"He is only 30. He has lost his way a bit but his age suggests he can go again and he had a successful loan at West Ham when he was very fit and just looked really good.

"On his day, he can be an X-factor footballer. Maybe he is going to provide a bit of stardust to fool the opposition alongside the more yeoman qualities of someone like Harry Maguire at West Ham. If he does go, David Moyes would have to be happy with him, Maguire and James Ward-Prowse."

