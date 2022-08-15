Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

New Leeds United U21s head coach Michael Skubala was full of praise for Crysensio Summerville after the winger's impressive display in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City U21s at Thorp Arch.

Summerville almost won the game in added time when his header struck a post, after which Skubala told BBC Radio Leeds: "He's disappointed as he says he's never scored a header! He's amazing, he's a great kid, he's got super talent hasn't he?

"With the ball he is brilliant. He can stand players up, he can go past people, he's an exciting talent. I thought he was impressive in certain moments today."

Skubala added that Summerville can improve." He can do more in certain moments of the game but what a talent he is".

The former England U18 men's coach has been in post at Thorp Arch for a fortnight but is delighted with the group.

He said: "It takes a bit of time to get to know their traits. But I'm definitely starting to get to know them as athletes, as players and as people. They are good players and they work hard to the end. As a club that's what you want to see first and foremost, working hard as a group together. They've definitely got those traits which is amazing."

United's U21s have four points from their opening two matches with striker Mateo Joseph having scored five goals. Their next match is away to Aston Villa on Friday night.