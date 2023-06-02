Brian Graham is confident Partick Thistle will complete their promotion mission in Dingwall where they take a 2-0 lead for the second leg of the play-off final with Ross County.

The 35-year-old striker scored Thistle’s second at Firhill and said his side were “exceptional” in victory over the 10-man Premiership side.

“It was an all-round great team performance, it could have been more but we have to give credit to Ross County, the way they threw their bodies on the line, the keeper made a couple of great saves but we were exceptional,” said Graham.

“Ross Docherty and Kyle Turner sitting there giving us a balance has given the front four a real freedom to play.

“The momentum is with us and we know what’s at stake but we will go there with huge belief that we can get the job done.”

Aidan Fitzpatrick scored Thistle’s opener within ten minutes and says he is “disappointed” they are only 2-0 up going into the second leg.

“We dominated the game,” said Fitzpatrick.

“We won both first legs in the previous rounds and we just went went out with the same approach each time. We’ll do the same at Dingwall."