Nottingham Forest have extended Serge Aurier's contract to keep the defender at the City Ground until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The former Spurs right-back, 30, has established himself as a key player for Steve Cooper, making 22 Premier League starts since joining the club in September.

He wore the captain's armband in his first game back after injury in April - a vital 3-1 home win over Brighton.