Manchester United's reported pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is an indication of the mismanagement at the club, according to Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson.

United have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old Dutch international, but the Daily Mail says his current club will not sanction a move until after the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie with Rangers on 24 August.

"After then is less than a week until the transfer window closes," said Jackson. "Since Erik ten Hag took over at Manchester United, they have had four months to sort their general transfer acquisitions out, and here we are, less than two weeks out and they seem to be in the market for every forward who is either Dutch-based or is Dutch.

"Gakpo has played 94 times and scored 29 goals. I would suggest one goal every three games for a wide player isn't bad. This is in the Eredivisie, so he is untested here.

"I don't know what the price would be, but as it is United there is likely to be a premium, probably £45-50m. They are still after Antony from Ajax, another Dutch-based player. He would £80-90m. It is all a bit scattergun.

"Gakpo is 23 and has only played seven times for the Netherlands. I am surprised by that. I would have thought he'd have 35-40 caps by that age.

"You can probably hear bemusement in my tone that they are going after a player here that they can't do a deal for, for another week. They will have played another two games by then. What we are seeing is the last three or four months of mismanagement of planning."

