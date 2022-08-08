Brighton striker Danny Welbeck spoke to BBC Radio Sussex following Brighton's impressive 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United striker said his team was "brilliant" in the first half before showing resilience in the second.

"Its great to be a part of that for the group, we are just looking to keep on improving and do what we do every week" Welbeck said.

"We are confident going into games that we are going to get three points every game.

"I thought the first half was brilliant, the second half was difficult... but I thought we dealt with that brilliantly. It's a great performance."

